Four Arrested For Serially Raping Haridwar Girl For 2.5 Years

Haridwar: Four persons, accused of raping a girl for two-and-a-half years and blackmailing her with the video of the abhorring act, have been arrested on Sunday. After medical examinations, the accused, two of whom are brothers, were produced in court which sent them to jail.

According to Nagar Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana, the victim tried to end her life a few days ago out of frustration. After being countered by family members, she narrated the nightmare she went through, prompting her father to register a case against the four. Based on the complaint, the police slapped various sections of the IPC on the culprits.

Police said as per the victim's statement, she met the main accused on February 5, 2022, while flying kites on the roof. The next day, he took her to a nearby building and raped her while videographing the whole incident. The accused threatened to make the video viral if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The victim further said at the behest of the accused, her brother and two friends also raped her. The four often took her to a secluded place and a hotel to sexually exploit her. The accused also forced abortion pills down her throat twice.

The prime accused again raped her on October 18 and threatened her on November 4. The victim was 16 years old at the time of the incident in 2022.