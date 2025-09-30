Four Arrested For Duping Devotees Of Rs 1.9 Lakh In Kedarnath Heli-Ticket Scam
Rudraprayag police arrested four cyber fraudsters from Bihar and Odsiha for duping Kedarnath pilgrims of nearly Rs 2 lakh through fake helicopter ticket booking online.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Rudraprayag Police have arrested four individuals allegedly accused of defrauding Kedarnath pilgrims by offering fake helicopter ticket bookings through social media. Police said that the accused had allegedly cheated devotees of nearly Rs 1.9 lakh during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra season.
According to police officials, the fraudsters lured pilgrims through platforms like Facebook, promising them confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath. Many unsuspecting devotees, eager to avoid long queues and secure an aerial ride, fell prey to the scam.
One such victim, Suryaprakash Mishra from Gujarat's Surat, reported the fraud to Guptkashi police. He said he came across a fake Pawan Hans website link on Facebook, which redirected him to a WhatsApp chat. The accused convinced him to book helicopter tickets for 32 people. Mishra transferred Rs 1,91,812 to the provided bank account but never received the tickets. His calls went unanswered, after which he lodged a formal complaint.
💢हैलीकॉप्टर टिकटों के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले 4 अभियुक्तों को रुद्रप्रयाग पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।— Rudraprayag Police Uttarakhand (@RudraprayagPol) September 29, 2025
🟠सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म फेसबुक पर डाला गया था हैलीकॉप्टर टिकट दिलाने का लुभावना ऑफर।
🔵पीड़ित (यात्री) ने इस लिंक को क्लिक कर ठगों के झांसे में आकर गंवाई लगभग ₹2 लाख की रकम। pic.twitter.com/xWjUcE2TcP
Taking cognisance of the complaint, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde formed a special investigation team with the cyber cell. The police tracked the suspects by tracing mobile numbers, bank account transactions, and online activity. Within two months, the team uncovered 18 bank accounts linked to the fraud and recovered several mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, and suspicious financial records. Nearly Rs three lakh has been frozen in the accounts so far.
The SP said that the arrested accused have been identified as Aakarshan Gupta of Bihar's Nawada, Anant Kumar Singh and Saubhagya Shekhar Mahanto of Odisha's Mayubhanj, and Daulagobinda of Odisha's Boudh.
SP Konde said the case demonstrates how cybercriminals exploit religious sentiments and lack of awareness among pilgrims. He said, "The accused were operating a well-planned racket. We have taken swift action to block their accounts and arrest them. Such proactive policing will continue to protect devotees."
The police have appealed to pilgrims to book Kedarnath helicopter tickets only through the official IRCTC portal, which has been the authorised platform for the past three years. They have also urged the citizens to stay cautious of fraudulent websites and social media advertisements.
