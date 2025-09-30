ETV Bharat / state

Four Arrested For Duping Devotees Of Rs 1.9 Lakh In Kedarnath Heli-Ticket Scam

Rudraprayag: Rudraprayag Police have arrested four individuals allegedly accused of defrauding Kedarnath pilgrims by offering fake helicopter ticket bookings through social media. Police said that the accused had allegedly cheated devotees of nearly Rs 1.9 lakh during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra season.

According to police officials, the fraudsters lured pilgrims through platforms like Facebook, promising them confirmed helicopter tickets to Kedarnath. Many unsuspecting devotees, eager to avoid long queues and secure an aerial ride, fell prey to the scam.

One such victim, Suryaprakash Mishra from Gujarat's Surat, reported the fraud to Guptkashi police. He said he came across a fake Pawan Hans website link on Facebook, which redirected him to a WhatsApp chat. The accused convinced him to book helicopter tickets for 32 people. Mishra transferred Rs 1,91,812 to the provided bank account but never received the tickets. His calls went unanswered, after which he lodged a formal complaint.