Four Andhra Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy After Straying into Territorial Waters,

Kakinada: Four fishermen from the erstwhile East Godavari district have been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy after their boat inadvertently strayed into Sri Lankan territorial waters. The incident occurred on August 2, but came to light two days later. The detained fishermen are currently lodged in Jaffna jail, having been remanded for 14 days for entering the country without authorization.

According to officials, the arrested fishermen are Pantadi Brahmanandam from Katrenikona, Karri Nookaraju from Pamarru, Chinta Nageswara Rao from Yanam, and Koppidi Srinu from Jagannathapuram.

Brahmanandam had reportedly purchased a new fishing boat in Tamil Nadu and was sailing back to Kakinada along with the other three when their GPS malfunctioned, causing them to lose their route and inadvertently enter Sri Lankan waters. Upon detection, the Sri Lankan Navy detained the boat and remanded the fishermen to judicial custody.

District Collector Steps In

Upon learning of the incident, Kakinada District Collector Dr. Kritika Shanmohan immediately reached out to the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka to initiate steps for their release. She also ensured that the fishermen were provided food and medical supplies in jail and personally spoke to their families to offer reassurance.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Collector said, “They lost their way due to technical problems, and I have requested the Sri Lankan authorities to release them.” She added that Sri Lankan officials responded positively, indicating that the fishermen are likely to be released within a day or two.

