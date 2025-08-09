Four Accused In Rs 45 Lakh Karnataka Silver Robbery Case Arrested In Gujarat

Banaskantha: Police in Gujarat's Banaskantha have arrested four accused in connection with Rs 45 lakh robbery from a silver factory in Karnataka's Mysore. The accused hailing from Deesa, Ahmedabad and Karnataka, recently robbed a silver factory in Mysore and then fled to Gujarat.

On July 25, 30 kg silver worth Rs 45 lakh was looted from a silver factory in Mysore, Karnataka. The robbers looted silver worth Rs 45 lakhs and fled. After the robbery incident, Mysore police registered a case and started investigation, after which the location of the accused was traced in Deesa taluka of Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

According to officials, Mysore police contacted their counterparts in Banaskantha after which Palanpur police formed a team to search for the accused and arrested the accused from Deesa.

The main accused in the robbery at Mysore silver factory has been identified as Kishore Kantilal Panchal, the mastermind of the robbery incident. The second accused is Ravi Vinodbhai Thakor of Morena district, who currently lives in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad and carried out the robbery. The other two accused have been identified as Chirag Bhemaji Parmar of Deesa and Laxminarayan Nandubhai Soni, who runs Varun Jewelers in Deesa.

According to the police, Kishore Panchal along with Chirag Bhemaji Parmar reached Mysore in a car on the night of July 25, assaulted the security personnel of the silver factory at gunpoint and tied them up and looted 30 kg of silver and fled.