ETV Bharat / state

Foundations Of Constitution And Democracy Under Threat: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended warm greetings to citizens across the country on the 76th Republic Day while expressing concerns over the current state of democracy in India.



In his address, the Chief Minister acknowledged the nation's progress since the adoption of the Constitution 75 years ago, but also raised alarm about the "regrettable" state of affairs today. He stated that even after over seven decades of being a democratic nation, India finds itself in a perilous situation where the very foundations of the Constitution and democracy are under threat. "Even after 75 years of adopting the Constitution, we are now facing a situation where we must fight to preserve the values of democracy and the Constitution," said Siddaramaiah, emphasizing the ongoing struggle to safeguard these core principles. He described the current crisis as a result of the weakening of the three critical pillars of India's governance – the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary. According to him, these branches of government are increasingly being compromised, with the executive functioning under authoritarian control, the legislature being swayed by financial influence, and attempts to intimidate the judiciary into submission.



"The harsh reality is that the executive is being undermined by dictatorial forces, the legislature is being bought off, and there are ongoing efforts to control the judiciary. When these pillars weaken, our democracy itself is at risk," he added, warning of the dangerous trajectory the country is currently on. The Chief Minister highlighted the responsibility of every citizen to step up and save democracy from these internal threats, drawing a parallel to the freedom struggle that united the country in the past. He urged a collective effort to confront what he termed as “anti-constitutional forces” within India, emphasizing that this battle is vital for the survival of democracy for future generations.



"Just as we fought against external enemies to preserve our unity, we must now unite against those who seek to destroy our Constitution from within. This is our second struggle for freedom. If we don’t act now, there will be no democracy left for the next generation," Siddaramaiah stressed. The Chief Minister called for a nationwide resolve to protect the Constitution and democracy, rallying behind the ideals of Gandhi and Ambedkar, who played pivotal roles in shaping India's democratic framework. "The weapons we have to save our democracy are the thoughts and values of Gandhiji and Ambedkar. It is time to renew our commitment to these principles," he urged, urging citizens to join hands in this fight. Siddaramaiah also referenced the Congress Party's campaign Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan, calling on people to rise above party affiliations, caste, religion, and regional differences, and unite for the greater cause of preserving the democratic fabric of the nation. "I appeal to every citizen to join this campaign in the spirit of unity and cooperation, as we strive to build a welfare state where all citizens can live in freedom, equality, and dignity," he said.



The Chief Minister concluded his address by saluting the contributions of those who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence and the implementation of the Constitution. In a show of solidarity, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar, along with ministers and MLAs, also paid tribute to the great leaders during the Republic Day ceremony. "Jai Hind, Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution," the Chief Minister concluded, calling upon the nation to renew its commitment to the values of democracy on this Republic Day.



