Foundation Stone Of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Next Month: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Ahead Of By-polls

Dausa: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly by elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said that the foundation stone of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) will be laid next month.

Voting for the by-polls on seven assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 13 and counting will be held on November 23 as already announced by the Election Commission of India.

Sharma was on a visit to Dausa on Sunday where he did a road show in support of BJP candidate Jagmohan Meena. Addressing the people of the area, the CM said that the foundation stone of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) will be laid next month.

What is the ERCP?

The ambitious ERCP project, which was announced by the PM Modi led BJP government in 2017-18, was initially aimed to provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.