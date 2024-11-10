Foundation Stone Of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Next Month: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Ahead Of By-polls

Dausa: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly by elections in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has said that the foundation stone of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) will be laid next month.
Voting for the by-polls on seven assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 13 and counting will be held on November 23 as already announced by the Election Commission of India.
Sharma was on a visit to Dausa on Sunday where he did a road show in support of BJP candidate Jagmohan Meena. Addressing the people of the area, the CM said that the foundation stone of Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) will be laid next month.
What is the ERCP?
The ambitious ERCP project, which was announced by the PM Modi led BJP government in 2017-18, was initially aimed to provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts in eastern Rajasthan.
However, the following years saw the government extending the project to Madhya Pradesh. Under the revised version of the ERCP, the drinking and industrial water will be provided to 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, Malwa, and Chambal regions of Madhya Pradesh besides irrigation to over 2.8 lakh ha. area each in both the states including supplementation of en route tanks in the states.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's road show started from Barkat Square after darshan at the Peelu Wale Temple in Dausa. The road show culminated at Gandhi Tiraha. During the roadshow, the CM greeted the people present on the main roads and markets of the city. The BJP supporters showered flowers on the CM with BJP leaders welcoming Sharma with a 51 kg garland and presenting a mace to him.
State BJP President Madan Rathod, BJP candidate Jagmohan Meena and Minister Jawahar Singh accompanied the CM.
It is worth noting that Minister Kirodi Lal Meena's brother, Jagmohan Meena is contesting from Dausa seat on a BJP ticket.
Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat before the CM's road show, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena said that after the CM's road show, the “wind of BJP in the area will turn into a storm and the party will win this seat by a big margin”. He also accused the Congress of spreading “confusion against the BJP”.
