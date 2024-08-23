Foster Son Kills Adoptive Mother In Brutal Attack: A Tragic Case Of Betrayal

Hyderabad: In a harrowing incident in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, a man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his adoptive mother. Jayamma (64) was stabbed to death by Venu, her adopted son, in a shocking act of violence
A Tragic Betrayal
Jayamma, who had five daughters, adopted Venu as a two-month-old infant from her relatives, hoping to have a son to care for her in her old age. Venu was brought up alongside Jayamma's biological son and was treated equally by Jayamma. Despite having a son of her own later, Jayamma continued to care for and nurture Venu as her own
However, Venu's behaviour took a dark turn over the years. He developed an alcohol addiction and frequently clashed with his wife, who eventually left him due to his erratic behavior. Venu’s financial demands and his subsequent quarrels with Jayamma became increasingly severe. Recently, he had been demanding approximately Rs 4 lakhs from his mother, leading to frequent arguments
The Fatal Attack
On Wednesday night, Venu was heavily intoxicated when he again argued with Jayamma over money. Venu's rage escalated despite her attempts to explain that she could not provide the funds. In a fit of rage, he used a large nail, which he had previously hammered into the wall, to stab Jayamma in the forehead. The attack was fatal, and Jayamma died at the scene. Local residents alerted the police, who promptly arrived and arrested Venu
The Agony of Jayamma's Husband
Jayamma's husband, Swami, is left to grapple with the unimaginable grief of losing his wife in such a brutal manner. The emotional toll on him in his old age is profound and heart-wrenching
Disappearance of Jayamma’s Biological Son
In a troubling twist, Jayamma's biological son Vinod (24) has been missing for the past 18 months. According to the police complaint, Vinod left home over a year ago, and his whereabouts remain unknown. There are suspicions that Venu’s actions might be linked to Vinod's disappearance, but details remain unclear.
