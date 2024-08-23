ETV Bharat / state

Foster Son Kills Adoptive Mother In Brutal Attack: A Tragic Case Of Betrayal

Hyderabad: In a harrowing incident in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, a man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his adoptive mother. Jayamma (64) was stabbed to death by Venu, her adopted son, in a shocking act of violence

A Tragic Betrayal

Jayamma, who had five daughters, adopted Venu as a two-month-old infant from her relatives, hoping to have a son to care for her in her old age. Venu was brought up alongside Jayamma's biological son and was treated equally by Jayamma. Despite having a son of her own later, Jayamma continued to care for and nurture Venu as her own

However, Venu's behaviour took a dark turn over the years. He developed an alcohol addiction and frequently clashed with his wife, who eventually left him due to his erratic behavior. Venu’s financial demands and his subsequent quarrels with Jayamma became increasingly severe. Recently, he had been demanding approximately Rs 4 lakhs from his mother, leading to frequent arguments

The Fatal Attack

On Wednesday night, Venu was heavily intoxicated when he again argued with Jayamma over money. Venu's rage escalated despite her attempts to explain that she could not provide the funds. In a fit of rage, he used a large nail, which he had previously hammered into the wall, to stab Jayamma in the forehead. The attack was fatal, and Jayamma died at the scene. Local residents alerted the police, who promptly arrived and arrested Venu