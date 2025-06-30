Highway Hooliganism: Fortuner Driver Waves Pistol In Front Of Bus, Almost Mows Down Passengers In Haryana

Jind: The driver of a Fortuner SUV created a ruckus on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway by blocking the way of a Haryana Roadways bus and waving a pistol in the air.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am on Monday when the bus carrying around 50 passengers was on its way to Delhi from Jind via Sonipat. Near Lath Joli village, a Fortuner SUV came in front of the bus and slowed down. The driver of the bus tried to overtake the SUV by blowing horn but the latter refused to give way.

The driver of the SUV then performed some stunts with the vehicle and then waved a pistol in the air by lowering the window. The bus driver, after some time, overtook the SUV. But the Fortuner kept chasing the bus. As the bus stopped at Muhana village, the Fortuner overtook the bus from the side where passengers were getting down.

While a woman narrowly escaped getting under the SUV, it also hit a portion of the bus and sustained some damage. The drama ended as the Fortuner after travelling around two km, hit a divider and overturned on the roadside. The passengers of the bus said the driver of the Fortuner was drunk and was alone in the vehicle. The bus driver and conductor said they will complain about the matter to the police.