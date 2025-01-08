ETV Bharat / state

Formula E-Race Case: Telangana HC Allows KTR To Bring Lawyer During ACB Probe

KTR will be accompanied by advocate Ramachandra Rao when he goes to ACB office tomorrow to record statement in Formula E-race case.

KT Rama Rao (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission to former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, for being accompanied by his lawyer during the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigations related to the Formula E-race case.

The court, however, rejected request from KTR's counsel for audio or video recording of the inquiry proceedings.

Thus, advocate Ramachandra Rao will accompany KTR to ACB office tomorrow. The judge stated that KTR's lawyer would not be allowed to enter the inquiry room but can sit in the library and watch the proceedings from there. The court also said that after the ACB inquiry, if there are any doubts, it can be approached again.

KTR filed a lunch motion petition, seeking permission to bring his lawyer during ACB inquiry. Lawyer Prabhakar Rao was present in the court on behalf of KTR and pointed out that high court had given a similar permission during the trial of AP political leader Avinash Reddy.

Additional advocate general Rajinikanth Reddy, who presented arguments on behalf of ACB, argued that the lawyer should not be allowed along with KTR. To which, the court asked as to what will be the problem if the lawyer is allowed.

KTR's lawyer Prabhakar Rao told court that lawyer Ramachandra Rao will accompany KTR and the bench agreed.

Earlier, KTR went to the ACB office in Hyderabad along with his lawyers on January 6. However, when police did not allow the lawyers to enter the ACB office, KTR left without attending the trial. In this backdrop, KTR filed a lunch motion petition in the high court today.

Arvind Kumar, former municipal secretary, named as second accused, attended the ACB investigation today. Arvind Kumar has been accused of transferring funds from HMDA.

BLN Reddy, former HMDA chief engineer and third accused in the case, attended the ED investigation that is being held under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for allegedly transferring Rs 45.71 crore to a foreign company.

TAGGED:

FORMULA E RACE CASE

