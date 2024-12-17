ETV Bharat / state

Formula-E Race Case: Investigation Gathers Momentum, Governor's Nod For ACB Case Against KTR

Hyderabad: The Formula E race controversy escalates as the Telangana government prepares to take legal action against former minister and executive president of BRS KT Rama Rao (KTR). Governor Jishnudev Verma has granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register a case and developments are expected to accelerate in the coming days.

The matter was discussed in detail at a four-hour cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The cabinet decided to formally send the Governor’s approval to the ACB, paving the way for an investigation. According to Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the Chief Secretary will issue orders to the ACB soon.

Key Allegations

The allegations against KTR stem from his tenure as the Municipal Administration Minister, particularly about the Formula-E race project. The violations reportedly include:

Foreign Currency Payments: Payment of Rs 46 crore in foreign currency without Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval.

Election Code Violation: Entering into agreements while the election code was in force.

Improper HMDA Contracts: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) allegedly entered contracts without proper authorisation.

Delayed Agreements: Making agreements weeks after payments were already made.