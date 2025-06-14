Formula-E Case: ACB Issues Fresh Notice To KTR, Summons Him On June 16

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued a fresh notice to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) executive president and former minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), asking him to appear for questioning. This is in regards to the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities related to the Formula-E race event that was held in February 2023.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Majeed Ali Khan served the notice on Friday, directing KTR to appear before the agency at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 16. This comes after KTR skipped a previous summons on May 29, citing a foreign trip, and informed officials that he would cooperate upon his return.

Earlier, KTR was questioned along with other key figures in the case, including former Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Chief Engineer B. L. N Reddy. The CFO of Formula-E Operations was also questioned via video conference from London. With the latest notice, the long-dormant Formula-E case has resurfaced in the political spotlight.

Political Reactions: Allegations of Vendetta And Bias

Reacting strongly to the renewed summons, BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao condemned the move, calling it “politically motivated.” He alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was using investigative agencies to create a distraction from his government’s failures.

“These notices are meant to demoralize KTR, who is consistently questioning the Congress government over its unfulfilled six guarantees and broken promises,” Harish Rao said, adding “Despite this harassment, he will not stop speaking up.”

Adding a poetic touch, KTR's sister, the Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha posted a verse on social media platform X, condemning the repeated notices and vowing that the public will continue to hold the government accountable.

KTR Responds: “I Will Cooperate, Let Revanth Face Lie Detector Too”

In a detailed statement, KTR said that the Rs. 44 crore transferred for the Formula-E race was done transparently from HMDA’s official account and remains with the company. He accused the Congress government of failing to retrieve the funds and diverting public attention with baseless allegations.

“No matter how many notices are served, I will appear before the agency and cooperate fully as a law-abiding citizen,” KTR stated. He further challenged Revanth Reddy, questioning, “There is also an ACB case against Revanth Reddy. Let both of us undergo a lie detector test in the presence of a judge. Is Revanth ready for this?”