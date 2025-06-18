ETV Bharat / state

Former YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy Held AT Bengaluru Airport In Excise Scam Case

YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, accused in the Andhra Pradesh excise case, was arrested at Bengaluru airport while allegedly attempting to leave the country illegally.

YSRCP leader and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 12:00 AM IST

Devanahalli (Bengaluru): YSRCP leader and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, an accused in the Andhra Pradesh excise scam case, was arrested by the police at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport. The SIT had issued a lookout notice against Reddy in connection with the case. In the meantime, he was allegedly attempting to leave the country illegally when he was apprehended.

The airport police informed the Andhra Pradesh police about Reddy's arrest. The SIT is investigating the excise case that took place during the YSRCP regime. Recently, after receiving additional information, the SIT went to Tirupati and gathered crucial details related to the case. A two-day investigation was conducted there, during which the role of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was examined.

In this context, SIT officials had been monitoring Reddy's movements. He was detained after receiving information that he was about to travel by plane today. It has been reported that the former MLA will be taken to Andhra Pradesh from the airport by this evening.

