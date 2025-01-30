Ex-Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee On Oxygen Support At Private Hospital In Kolkata

Kolkata: Former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been in jail since 2022, was put on oxygen support at a private hospital in Mukundapur area of Kolkata, doctors said on Thursday.

Chatterjee was shifted from SSKM Hospital to the private hospital in Mukundapur on Tuesday after he complained of breathing problem. Currently, his condition is stable but the crisis is not yet over, doctors said. Chatterjee was put on oxygen support after symptoms of 'cardiac failure' were seen, they added. Cardiologist Anup Khaitan is supervising his heart condition.

According to hospital sources, Chatterjee is in bed number 6 of ITU. He has been diagnosed with lung infection, high creatinine levels and anaemia. He is likely to undergo a CT scan. Also, doctors are examining whether he needs to undergo dialysis or not. His treatment is being conducted under Dr Sauren Panja and his team.

A three-member multidisciplinary medical board has been formed for his treatment. Cardiologist Anup Khaitan and nephrologist Pratik Das are included in this board.

Chatterjee was arrested in July 2022 in connection with alleged corruption in school staff recruitment. Since then, he has been lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home.

On January 20, he suddenly fell ill and was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where his treatment was started. As he wanted to avail treatment at a private hospital, his counsel filed an application at the special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court to shift him from SSKM. After this, he was shifted to the private hospital in Mukundapur.