ETV Bharat / state

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Passes Away At 80

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the second and last CPM Chief Minister who was in office from year 2000 to 2011, for 11 consecutive years before the Left Front rule ended in Bengal. He passed away on Thursday in Kolkata after a prolonged illness.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the second and last CPM Chief Minister who was in office from year 2000 to 2011, for 11 consecutive years before the Left Front rule ended in Bengal. He passed away on Thursday in Kolkata after a prolonged illness.
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former Chief Minister of Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, died at 80, his child Suchetan Bhattacharya confirmed on Thursday, August 8. He passed away at his residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge at around 8.20 AM, his family reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death and said the state government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey. Banerjee said she was "shocked and saddened" by the passing away of her predecessor.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief," Banerjee said on X.

His mortal remains will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on Friday, August 9, as per his last wish, CPI(M) Politburo member and former minister in the previous Left Front regime, Dr Surjya Kanta Mishra told media the press.

On Friday morning his body will be taken to CPI(M) state headquarters and kept there for some time for people to pay homage.

Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore, Calcutta, after being diagnosed with several ailments way back in July of last year. He was being treated for pneumonia and had to be put on ventilation. However, he showed progress and was duly released on August 9, 2023. He was kept under strict restrictions after returning home.

Bhattacharya had been suffering from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for a long time. Due to illness, he was practically under house arrest for the last few years. He had to be admitted to the hospital several times during the past few years.

In December 2020, he was hospitalised with severe breathing problems. At that time, he had to be kept on ventilation for a few days after which he returned home safely.

In the middle of May 2021, he was infected with COVID-19. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospital on May 18. During his hospitalisation, his wife Meera Bhattacharya was also infected with COVID-19 and had to be admitted to the same hospital. However, both recovered and returned home safe.

Read More:

  1. Bengal CPI(M) Mulling Organisational Restructuring For In-Depth Mass Interaction

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former Chief Minister of Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, died at 80, his child Suchetan Bhattacharya confirmed on Thursday, August 8. He passed away at his residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge at around 8.20 AM, his family reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death and said the state government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey. Banerjee said she was "shocked and saddened" by the passing away of her predecessor.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief," Banerjee said on X.

His mortal remains will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on Friday, August 9, as per his last wish, CPI(M) Politburo member and former minister in the previous Left Front regime, Dr Surjya Kanta Mishra told media the press.

On Friday morning his body will be taken to CPI(M) state headquarters and kept there for some time for people to pay homage.

Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore, Calcutta, after being diagnosed with several ailments way back in July of last year. He was being treated for pneumonia and had to be put on ventilation. However, he showed progress and was duly released on August 9, 2023. He was kept under strict restrictions after returning home.

Bhattacharya had been suffering from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for a long time. Due to illness, he was practically under house arrest for the last few years. He had to be admitted to the hospital several times during the past few years.

In December 2020, he was hospitalised with severe breathing problems. At that time, he had to be kept on ventilation for a few days after which he returned home safely.

In the middle of May 2021, he was infected with COVID-19. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospital on May 18. During his hospitalisation, his wife Meera Bhattacharya was also infected with COVID-19 and had to be admitted to the same hospital. However, both recovered and returned home safe.

Read More:

  1. Bengal CPI(M) Mulling Organisational Restructuring For In-Depth Mass Interaction
Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORMER BENGAL CM PASSES AWAYWEST BENGAL CPMBUDDHADEB BHATTACHARJEE DEATHBUDDHADEB BHATTACHARJEEBUDDHADEB BHATTACHARJEE PASSES AWAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.