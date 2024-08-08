Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Passes Away At 80

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former Chief Minister of Bengal, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, died at 80, his child Suchetan Bhattacharya confirmed on Thursday, August 8. He passed away at his residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge at around 8.20 AM, his family reported.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death and said the state government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey. Banerjee said she was "shocked and saddened" by the passing away of her predecessor.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief," Banerjee said on X.

His mortal remains will be donated to a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on Friday, August 9, as per his last wish, CPI(M) Politburo member and former minister in the previous Left Front regime, Dr Surjya Kanta Mishra told media the press.

On Friday morning his body will be taken to CPI(M) state headquarters and kept there for some time for people to pay homage.

Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore, Calcutta, after being diagnosed with several ailments way back in July of last year. He was being treated for pneumonia and had to be put on ventilation. However, he showed progress and was duly released on August 9, 2023. He was kept under strict restrictions after returning home.

Bhattacharya had been suffering from severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for a long time. Due to illness, he was practically under house arrest for the last few years. He had to be admitted to the hospital several times during the past few years.

In December 2020, he was hospitalised with severe breathing problems. At that time, he had to be kept on ventilation for a few days after which he returned home safely.

In the middle of May 2021, he was infected with COVID-19. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to the hospital on May 18. During his hospitalisation, his wife Meera Bhattacharya was also infected with COVID-19 and had to be admitted to the same hospital. However, both recovered and returned home safe.