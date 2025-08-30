Former Vice-President Dhankhar Applies For Ex-MLA Pension

Jaipur: Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for a pension as a former Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, and the process to approve the same has been initiated by the assembly secretariat.

Dhankhar, who stepped down from the post of vice-president on July 21, had earlier served as an MLA from Rajasthan after being elected to the 10th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 1993 from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer on a Congress ticket.

During his tenure as a legislator until 1998, Dhankhar also served as a member of the Rules Committee from 1994 to 1997. The rules mandate that every former MLA of Rajasthan is entitled to a monthly pension of Rs 35,000. In addition, there are provisions for an age-related increase.

A former MLA above 70 years of age is eligible for an additional 20% pension, while those above 80 will receive a 30% hike.

As a 74-year-old former MLA, Dhankhar qualifies for the 20% increase, which will translate to a Rs 42,000 monthly pension instead of Rs 35,000. If he crosses 80, the pension amount will further increase by 30%, in line with the rules.

Confirming the development, speaker Vasudev Devnani said Dhankhar's application for pension as a former MLA has been received, and the necessary proceedings are underway. Once the formalities are completed, he will start receiving the pension.

Dhankhar has had a long and distinguished career in public life. Apart from serving as a Rajasthan MLA, he had also been a member of the Lok Sabha and held ministerial positions at the Centre before being appointed the Governor of West Bengal. His elevation to the office of vice-president in 2022 marked the pinnacle of his political journey. With his latest application, he now joins the list of former legislators entitled to pension benefits.