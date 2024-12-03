Former VDG Member Found Dead In J&K's Udhampur

Jammu: A former Village Defense Guard (VDG) was found dead under mysterious conditions in forest area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, reports said.

According to the reports, the body of Ashok Kumar (45) son of Romal Chand, a local resident was found along with the rifle (303) in the woods of Chapper area of Udhampur district. Kumar was a disengaged VDG, an armed civilian group, which assists the Army against anti-militancy operations in the border areas.

Soon after receiving information about the VDG's death, a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body in their possession for medico-legal formalities. Also, a case has been registered while further investigation is underway.

As reported by ETV Bharat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lone MLA in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehraj Malik last month blamed the central government for the killings of two village defence guards in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month. The two VDGs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were abducted and later killed by the militants in Kishtwar district in early November.

Malik accused the BJP-led government in the Centre of “irresponsibly arming civilians” in Jammu and Kashmir's Chenab and Pir Panjal regions without providing them with proper training. He also accused the BJP of giving weapons to “gullible people” for political gains and to boost election efforts.