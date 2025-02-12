Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Draws Comparison Of Virat Kohli with Rahul Gandhi

Dehradun: The third and final match of the three-match ODI series between India and England is being played on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue batted first and set a target of 357 for the visitors. While elegant batter Shubhman Gill notched up his 7th ODI hundred, Virat Kohli was also back among the runs.

Before the match, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat took to Facebook to express his support for Kohli, urging the aggressive right-handed batter to deliver a stellar performance. In his post, Rawat drew a comparison between Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Virat Kohli, emphasising the need for both to achieve success.

Rawat posted a picture of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma, writing, "Our hands are joined with #Baba_Neem_Karoli ji. King Kohli from today's ODI match #Emperor way he comes in form and bat smoke. As we know my leader needs a victory, similarly Mr. #ViratKohli also needs a century to come in the form." (sic)

Harish Rawat’s comparison of Rahul Gandhi with Virat Kohli sparked humorous reactions on social media. Many users questioned the analogy, with some sarcastically asking if Rahul Gandhi's political struggles could truly be compared to Kohli’s cricketing form. While some lauded Kohli as the best player, others made witty remarks about Rahul Gandhi’s leadership qualities.

In today’s ODI, Virat Kohli reached a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian to score 4000 international runs against England. He played an impressive knock of 52 runs off 55 balls, hitting seven fours and one six at a strike rate of 94.55. However, his innings was cut short by spinner Adil Rashid.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi continues to face electoral setbacks. Congress suffered a defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, failing to win even a single seat out of 70. Congress was also decimated in Haryana and Maharashtra, where the Assembly elections took place in 2024.