Former Union Min Paras Backs Tejashwi As Next Bihar CM, RLJP To Contest With INDIA Alliance

“I have been active in politics for 48 years. There is a rise and fall in politics, but we believe in doing hard work,” he added.

On leaving NDA, Paras said that his party had been cheated by the alliance. “We are people who do straight politics. We have never cheated anyone, but we were cheated in the previous alliance (NDA). All the people of the country know who cheated us,” he said.

Paras said that the decision to include his party in the INDIA alliance was made at a meeting of constituent party leaders at the official residence of Tejashwi Prasad Yadav two days ago. “Since the day we quit the NDA on April 14, on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar”, he said,” discussions were on about our party joining the INDIA alliance.” The RLJP chief added that there have been no formal discussions in the alliance regarding seat sharing for the assembly polls.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, the former Union Minister said that there will be a change of power in the state, and the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will become the next Chief Minister. He also made it clear that he will not contest the elections.

Patna: With the Bihar assembly elections drawing closer, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras said his party would contest as part of the INDIA alliance with the RJD and Congress.

Paras said that the defeat of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the upcoming elections is certain. “When we were touring the districts of Bihar, we heard the voices of the discontented public everywhere, that there should be a change of power in Bihar this time,” he said. The former Union Minister said that the INDIA alliance will form a government in the state this time.

Former Union Min Paras Backs Tejashwi As Next Bihar CM, RLJP To Contest With INDIA Alliance (ETV Bharat)

The RLJP Chief alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not mentally healthy, and that is the reason for the plight of the state. He further said that there is a rise in criminal incidents under Nitish's rule. “Atrocities on Dalits and women have increased. The law and order situation in Bihar has become very bad,” he added. He also termed the Nitish government as anti-Dalit.

Paras said that the Nitish Kumar government is making promises and announcing freebies out of fear of defeat. “The Bihar government is giving full-page advertisements in every newspaper daily. I want to ask them what you people have done in 20 years? What is the meaning of making such promises in the last month of the election?” he said. “Whatever they do”, Paras added, “Nitish Kumar will not be in power after November”.

Tejashwi Will Be The Next Bihar CM

In response to a question on the Chief Minister's face of the alliance, Paras said, “ There is no doubt that Tejashwi Yadav will be the candidate for the post of Chief Minister. The election will be fought under his leadership, and when the results come, he will come to power as the CM”.

Pashupati Kumar Paras said that his son Yashraj Paswan will contest the assembly elections in his place. He has returned after studying abroad. People listen to his speech very carefully. He also has a good command of the language,” he said.

Paras has staked a claim for the Alauli reserved seat in Khagaria. I myself was an MLA from here seven times. This time I want to field my son Yashraj from this seat,” he said. Responding to a question on former Samastipur MP Prince Raj Paswan contesting the assembly elections, the RLJP president said that his family and his brother Ramchandra Paswan's family stay together everywhere. “In this assembly election, my Yashraj Paswan and nephew Prince Raj will also be seen together,” he added.