Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy To Visit Agra, Explore Taj Mahal And Other Monuments

Agra: Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Narayan Murthy, will be visiting Agra for two days starting Saturday, February 15. The couple will be accompanied by a delegation and will stay overnight in the city, with plans to visit Agra's iconic landmarks, including the Taj Mahal.

The district administration has outlined the schedule for the high-profile visit, confirming that Sunak and his entourage will arrive in Agra on Saturday via a special plane from New Delhi. They will land at Kheria Civil Airport and proceed to Hotel Oberoi, located near Shilpgram, where they will stay overnight.

On Sunday morning, Sunak and Murthy will visit the Taj Mahal, one of the world's most famous monuments, known for its rich historical significance. The couple has previously expressed a deep desire to visit the monuments in the area, though the specific list of sites will be released later.

Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy, is a well-known fashion designer. Both she and her husband have often spoken about their attachment to India and its culture. the visit to Agra is a significant moment for the couple, combining their personal interests and admiration for India's heritage.