ETV Bharat / state

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Wife Akshata Murthy To Visit Agra, Explore Taj Mahal And Other Monuments

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy will visit Agra for two days, touring the Taj Mahal and other monuments.

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy will visit Agra for two days, touring the Taj Mahal and other monuments.
Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Agra: Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Narayan Murthy, will be visiting Agra for two days starting Saturday, February 15. The couple will be accompanied by a delegation and will stay overnight in the city, with plans to visit Agra's iconic landmarks, including the Taj Mahal.

The district administration has outlined the schedule for the high-profile visit, confirming that Sunak and his entourage will arrive in Agra on Saturday via a special plane from New Delhi. They will land at Kheria Civil Airport and proceed to Hotel Oberoi, located near Shilpgram, where they will stay overnight.

On Sunday morning, Sunak and Murthy will visit the Taj Mahal, one of the world's most famous monuments, known for its rich historical significance. The couple has previously expressed a deep desire to visit the monuments in the area, though the specific list of sites will be released later.

Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy, is a well-known fashion designer. Both she and her husband have often spoken about their attachment to India and its culture. the visit to Agra is a significant moment for the couple, combining their personal interests and admiration for India's heritage.

Read More

  1. Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Attends JLF
  2. 'Dharma Guides Me To Public Service:' Sunak At London's Neasden Temple On Campaign Trail

Agra: Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with his wife Akshata Narayan Murthy, will be visiting Agra for two days starting Saturday, February 15. The couple will be accompanied by a delegation and will stay overnight in the city, with plans to visit Agra's iconic landmarks, including the Taj Mahal.

The district administration has outlined the schedule for the high-profile visit, confirming that Sunak and his entourage will arrive in Agra on Saturday via a special plane from New Delhi. They will land at Kheria Civil Airport and proceed to Hotel Oberoi, located near Shilpgram, where they will stay overnight.

On Sunday morning, Sunak and Murthy will visit the Taj Mahal, one of the world's most famous monuments, known for its rich historical significance. The couple has previously expressed a deep desire to visit the monuments in the area, though the specific list of sites will be released later.

Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy, is a well-known fashion designer. Both she and her husband have often spoken about their attachment to India and its culture. the visit to Agra is a significant moment for the couple, combining their personal interests and admiration for India's heritage.

Read More

  1. Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Attends JLF
  2. 'Dharma Guides Me To Public Service:' Sunak At London's Neasden Temple On Campaign Trail

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RISHI SUNAK IN AGRAEX PM BRITAIN RISHI SUNAK TAJMAHALRISHI SUNAK WIFE AKSHATA TAJ MAHALRISHI SUNAK AKSHATA MURTHY IN AGRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.