Former Telengana CM And BRS Chief KCR Admitted To Yashoda Hospital

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was admitted to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda here on Thursday.

Doctors are once again conducting medical tests on KCR, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. With this, BRS leaders and party workers reached the hospital.

When KCR, who is now 71-years-old was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on the July 3, the doctors advised him to stay in the hospital for two days to monitor his blood sugar and sodium levels. He was discharged on July 5 as his health improved. He was advised to rest for a week. During his discharge, the doctors advised that tests would be done later. In this order, KCR was admitted to Yashoda Hospital again for medical tests.

BRS workers are praying for the speedy recovery of KCR, who is the MLA from Gajwel constituency in Siddipet district.

When KCR wad admitted earlier to Yashoda Hospital several leaders from that party had visited him. They had also discussed the prevailing situation in the state. They discussed the availability of urea and fertilizers to farmers, as well as agriculture, irrigation and public issues. Earlier, KCR was admitted to the hospital on the advice of his personal doctor Dr. MV Rao, who had conducted his medical tests.