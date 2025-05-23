Former Tamil Nadu Minister Dindigul Srinivasan's Granddaughter Dies In Car Accident In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Former AIADMK forest minister Dindigul Srinivasan's granddaughter died in a car accident while returning from Ooty to Madurai, police said on Friday. Her husband and family members have been admitted to a government hospital with serious injuries, they added.
Divya Priya (29) had gone to Ooty in the Nilgiris district with her husband Karthik (30) and five family members for two days. They left for Aarapalayam in Madurai yesterday evening.
The accident took place near the Kallar Pathadi bridge on the Coonoor - Mettupalayam road after the car hit a roadside barrier and overturned.
Police said the car, driven by Karthik's younger brother, Parthiban, lost control over the wheel. On hitting a roadside barrier, the car overturned, leaving all passengers injured.
Divya, who suffered severe injuries, died on the spot, while her husband and other family members, Parameswari and Valarmathi, also had multiple injuries.
Motorists passing by informed the Mettupalayam police station about the accident and soon a team arrived at the spot. Police launched a rescue operation and sent the injured to the Mettupalayam government hospital. Divya's body was taken into custody and shifted for autopsy at the hospital.
A case has been registered at Mettupalayam police station and further investigation is underway, officials said.