ETV Bharat / state

Former Tamil Nadu DGP Sangaram Jangid Prioritises Education Over Death Feast with Rs 9 Lakh Donation

Barmer: Former Tamil Nadu DGP Sangaram Jangid has taken a remarkable step by choosing education over traditional customs. Instead of organising a death feast on the 12th day of his sister-in-law’s passing, he donated Rs 9 lakh to various educational institutions, promoting social change and development.

On Monday, in Bandra, Kawas village of Barmer district, Rajasthan, the rituals of the late Leela Jangid were conducted with simplicity. Breaking away from the long-standing practice of hosting a death feast, Jangid decided to utilise the funds for a meaningful cause.

He contributed Rs 5 lakh to Shri Vishwakarma Mandir and Hostel Kawas, Rs 1 lakh each to Rishi Angira Foundation Barmer, Shri Vishwakarma Hostel (Jangid Panchayat Barmer), Government School Kawas, and Government School Bandra. His contribution aims to uplift the education sector and inspire others to rethink societal customs.