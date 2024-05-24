Court Grants Bail to Former Tamil Nadu DGP Rajesh Das in Property Trespass Case

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu DGP Rajesh Das, who was earlier convicted in a sexually harassment case, was arrested by the Tambaram city police on Friday morning in the case filed against him for allegedly trespassing into a property in Thaiyur area on the Chennai outskirts, sources said.

Later, Tiruppur court released the former special DGP on bail considering his physical condition. The case was filed earlier this week based on the complaint filed by his estranged wife and Tamil Nadu's Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan.

Beela Venkatesan, in her complaint earlier this week, had alleged that Rajesh Das and few other men trespassed into the house owned by her in Thaiyur and assaulted the security guard. Following the complaint by Beela, the Kelambakkam police had registered a case.

Rajesh Das had claimed that he has been a permanent resident of the house and blamed Beela Venkatesan for disconnecting the power supply in the house by allegedly misusing her powers as Energy Secretary. He moved the Madras High Court in this regard on Thursday.

Confirming the arrest from his house in Panaiyur, the Tambaram police said that they were finishing the formalities for producing him before a magistrate. Rajesh Das was last year sentenced to three years in jail for sexual harassing a junior officer. While the Madras High Court refused to provide him relief, the Supreme Court recently gave him temporary relief from surrendering in the case.

Das, who was suspended on charges of sexual harassment of a woman IPS officer during his tenure as the Superintendent of Police, was convicted for a three year term in prison by a trial court in Villupuram in June last year. The alleged sexual harassment was reported in February, 2021.