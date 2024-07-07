Former Spokesperson Of Jharkhand BJP Unit Kunal Sarangi Resigns From Party's Primary Membership

Jamshedpur: BJP leader Kunal Sarangi on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership, approximately a month-and-a-half after stepping down from his post as Jharkhand unit spokesperson.
A former MLA from Baharagora, Sarangi sent his resignation to BJP Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi via his X handle, citing various organisational and people-oriented issues in East Singhbhum district. Sarangi, who was a contender for the party's ticket from Jamshedpur in the recent Lok Sabha elections, resigned as spokesperson on May 19.