Former Spokesperson Of Jharkhand BJP Unit Kunal Sarangi Resigns From Party's Primary Membership

By PTI

Published : 10 hours ago

Kunal Sarangi, a former MLA from Baharagora, sent his resignation to BJP Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi via his X handle, citing various organisational and people-oriented issues in East Singhbhum district.

Former Spokesperson Of Jharkhand BJP Unit Kunal Sarangi
Former Spokesperson Of Jharkhand BJP Unit Kunal Sarangi (X@OfficeOfKunal)

Jamshedpur: BJP leader Kunal Sarangi on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership, approximately a month-and-a-half after stepping down from his post as Jharkhand unit spokesperson.

A former MLA from Baharagora, Sarangi sent his resignation to BJP Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi via his X handle, citing various organisational and people-oriented issues in East Singhbhum district. Sarangi, who was a contender for the party's ticket from Jamshedpur in the recent Lok Sabha elections, resigned as spokesperson on May 19.

In his resignation, Sarangi expressed disappointment with the party leadership's indifferent approach despite his efforts to highlight crucial issues. He said, "I resigned from the spokesman's post hoping that the party leadership would address the concerns I raised, but nothing has happened yet."

He criticised the party's elected representatives for their silence on basic amenities and youth-related issues in the district, as well as their lack of seriousness regarding internal discipline within the organisation.

