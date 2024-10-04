ETV Bharat / state

Former Samajwadi MLA, Brother Face Rape Case After 9 Years

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A woman from Aligarh district has filed a rape case against jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav, his brother, Jugendra Singh Yadav, and two sons, Subodh and Pramod, nine years after the incident, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, she filed a complaint alleging that Jugendra and Rameshwar raped her on January 4, 2015, when she visited the former’s farmhouse seeking employment, police said, adding that they had also allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone.

"When she had tried to escape, she was stopped by Rameshwar's sons, Subodh and Pramod, who ripped off her clothes after she narrated her ordeal," police said, citing the complaint.

This is not the first time that the Yadav brothers faced such serious charges. There are over 150 cases registered against them, including rape and illegal land occupation. Both of them are currently in jail, with Rameshwar in Aligarh jail and Jugendra in Etah district jail in various cases.

The victim further stated that she mustered courage under PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.