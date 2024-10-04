ETV Bharat / state

Former Samajwadi MLA, Brother Face Rape Case After 9 Years

A woman has filed a rape case against four persons including former SP MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav and his younger brother after 9 years

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 minutes ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

Collage of accused former MLA (R) and his brother (L)
Collage of accused former MLA (R) and his brother (L) (ETV Bharat)

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A woman from Aligarh district has filed a rape case against jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav, his brother, Jugendra Singh Yadav, and two sons, Subodh and Pramod, nine years after the incident, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, she filed a complaint alleging that Jugendra and Rameshwar raped her on January 4, 2015, when she visited the former’s farmhouse seeking employment, police said, adding that they had also allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone.

"When she had tried to escape, she was stopped by Rameshwar's sons, Subodh and Pramod, who ripped off her clothes after she narrated her ordeal," police said, citing the complaint.

This is not the first time that the Yadav brothers faced such serious charges. There are over 150 cases registered against them, including rape and illegal land occupation. Both of them are currently in jail, with Rameshwar in Aligarh jail and Jugendra in Etah district jail in various cases.

The victim further stated that she mustered courage under PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar said that an FIR has been registered against the former MLA, former District Panchayat President and two other named accused, and the matter is being investigated.

Others SP Leaders Facing Rape Charges

Kannauj SP leader and former Block President Nawab Singh Yadav has been accused of raping a minor, while another party leader, Moeed Khan, was jailed for the same charges.

Separately, Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Zahid Beg, who was absconding in the suicide case of a maid in Bhadohi district, surrendered in the Bhadohi court.

Beg and his family have been accused of child labour, bonded labour, and inciting a minor girl to commit suicide.

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A woman from Aligarh district has filed a rape case against jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MLA Rameshwar Singh Yadav, his brother, Jugendra Singh Yadav, and two sons, Subodh and Pramod, nine years after the incident, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, she filed a complaint alleging that Jugendra and Rameshwar raped her on January 4, 2015, when she visited the former’s farmhouse seeking employment, police said, adding that they had also allegedly threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone.

"When she had tried to escape, she was stopped by Rameshwar's sons, Subodh and Pramod, who ripped off her clothes after she narrated her ordeal," police said, citing the complaint.

This is not the first time that the Yadav brothers faced such serious charges. There are over 150 cases registered against them, including rape and illegal land occupation. Both of them are currently in jail, with Rameshwar in Aligarh jail and Jugendra in Etah district jail in various cases.

The victim further stated that she mustered courage under PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar said that an FIR has been registered against the former MLA, former District Panchayat President and two other named accused, and the matter is being investigated.

Others SP Leaders Facing Rape Charges

Kannauj SP leader and former Block President Nawab Singh Yadav has been accused of raping a minor, while another party leader, Moeed Khan, was jailed for the same charges.

Separately, Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Zahid Beg, who was absconding in the suicide case of a maid in Bhadohi district, surrendered in the Bhadohi court.

Beg and his family have been accused of child labour, bonded labour, and inciting a minor girl to commit suicide.

Last Updated : 5 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ETAH IMPORTANTRAPE CASE IN ETAHFORMER MLA FACES RAPE CHARGES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.