Former SP Councillor Booked For Flouting Model Code Of Conduct

Kanpur: A case has been registered against former Samajwadi Party councillor Durgest Yadav and 50 party workers at the Gwaltoli Police Station in Kanpur on Sunday for violation of the Model Code of Conduct for the byelections of the Sishamau constituency.

In reaction, Yadav said the case was filed out of political animosity. Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai said he would meet the commissioner and furnish evidence in support of Yadav.

The former councillor was electioneering for SP candidate Naseem Solanki with two loudspeakers and other electronic equipment on an e-rickshaw. He failed to produce the permission document when asked by the police following which an FIR was registered.

DCP, central, Dinesh Tripathi said an FIR was registered against 50 workers including the former councillor for violating the code of conduct.

The development comes amid ongoing discussions about the Jalabhishek case where the SP Sishamau candidate poured water on a phallus of Lord Shiva, stoking a controversy.