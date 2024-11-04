Former SP Councillor Booked For Flouting Model Code Of Conduct

Kanpur: A case has been registered against former Samajwadi Party councillor Durgest Yadav and 50 party workers at the Gwaltoli Police Station in Kanpur on Sunday for violation of the Model Code of Conduct for the byelections of the Sishamau constituency.
In reaction, Yadav said the case was filed out of political animosity. Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai said he would meet the commissioner and furnish evidence in support of Yadav.
The former councillor was electioneering for SP candidate Naseem Solanki with two loudspeakers and other electronic equipment on an e-rickshaw. He failed to produce the permission document when asked by the police following which an FIR was registered.
DCP, central, Dinesh Tripathi said an FIR was registered against 50 workers including the former councillor for violating the code of conduct.
The development comes amid ongoing discussions about the Jalabhishek case where the SP Sishamau candidate poured water on a phallus of Lord Shiva, stoking a controversy.
SP officials said the Police Commissionerate was working as a political stooge of the ruling BJP and the FIR was the outcome of the nexus. If needed, the party would take up the matter with the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, senior BJP officials have started a clandestine recce for detecting any activities to sabotage the electoral procedure of the upcoming by-polls. A team of dedicated professionals has been sent to Sishamau for this purpose.
Speculations are rife about CM Yogi Adityanatha's visit to Kanpur to campaign for BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi.
SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav is also scheduled to visit the constituency to attend rallies in support of the booked candidate.
