ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Ex-MP Shahabuddin's Family Reunites With Lalu’s RJD; Wife, Son Join Party

Patna: In a major political move, former Member of Parliament Mohammad Shahabuddin's wife, Hena Shahab, and son, Osama Shahab, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) here on Sunday.

The mother-son duo took party membership today in the presence of the party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the official residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

The new joining is a reunion of sorts between the Lalu family and Shahabuddin family, marking the end of the long feud.

A few months ago, rumours spread in Bihar about the mother-son duo's meeting with Lalu and Tejashwi. RJD MLC Vinod Jaiswal reportedly served as a mediator for them. Since then, the close relationship between the Lalu and Shahabuddin families has become increasingly apparent. However, both the families remained tightlipped about the matter at the time.