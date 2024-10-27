ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Ex-MP Shahabuddin's Family Reunites With Lalu’s RJD; Wife, Son Join Party

The new joining into RJD, along with a good number of supporters is a significant political move ahead of the Jharkhand and Bihar assembly elections.

Hena Shahab and Osama Shahab join RJD
Hena Shahab and Osama Shahab welcomed into RJD by Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav (X/@yadavtejashwi)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 minutes ago

Patna: In a major political move, former Member of Parliament Mohammad Shahabuddin's wife, Hena Shahab, and son, Osama Shahab, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) here on Sunday.

The mother-son duo took party membership today in the presence of the party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the official residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

The new joining is a reunion of sorts between the Lalu family and Shahabuddin family, marking the end of the long feud.

A few months ago, rumours spread in Bihar about the mother-son duo's meeting with Lalu and Tejashwi. RJD MLC Vinod Jaiswal reportedly served as a mediator for them. Since then, the close relationship between the Lalu and Shahabuddin families has become increasingly apparent. However, both the families remained tightlipped about the matter at the time.

Hena’s entry into RJD, along with a good number of supporters, is seen as a significant political move by Tejashwi ahead of the Jharkhand and Bihar assembly elections.

The former Bihar Deputy welcomed Hena and Osama, saying, "Shahabuddin Sahab was one of the big leaders. With Hena Shahab and Osama Shahab joining the party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal will be strengthened not only in Siwan but in the whole of Bihar.”

Hena Shahab and Osama Shahab along with their supporters joining RJD
Hena Shahab and Osama Shahab along with their supporters joining RJD (ETV Bharat)

“In the current situation in the country, everyone needs to unite so that we can fight the communal forces together. Today Shahabuddin Sahab's family has once again come with RJD; we welcome both of them very much,” he said.

The Shahabuddin family had parted ways from RJD after allegedly feeling left out during the former MP’s imprisonment and subsequent death.

To recall, Hena Shahab had even contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate but lost.

TAGGED:

