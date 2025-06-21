ETV Bharat / state

Former SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao: 'Tapped Phones Only On DGP Orders'

Hyderabad: Prabhakar Rao, the former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and the main accused in the illegal phone tapping case, has made a fresh statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday. After four days of giving inconsistent responses, Rao claimed that he had undertaken the phone tapping operations only on the instructions of the then Director General of Police (DGP).

As the SIT continued its probe for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, Rao was questioned on why he issued instructions to subordinates to conduct surveillance. He reportedly defended himself, claiming that the phone tapping was necessary as the individuals whose phones were tapped were alleged to have links with Maoists. However, upon being pressed to substantiate these claims with evidence, he reportedly gave vague responses to the investigators. he has reportedly claimed that phone tapping was necessary as certain individuals were believed to have links with Maoists. However, when pressed for evidence to substantiate these claims, investigators were allegedly met with vague responses, leading the SIT to believe Rao may be using these justifications as a diversionary tactic, avoiding accountability.

Other accused in the case - Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, Radhakishan Rao, and Thirupathanna - have earlier testified that they acted on orders from Prabhakar Rao, further tightening the case against him.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, speaking from his constituency Karimnagar, demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sanjay is reportedly one of those targeted by the SIB as a part of their phone surveillance operations and is expected to depose before the SIT shortly.

“I was the first to expose the illegal phone tapping. Phones of Bharatiya leaders and even their wives were tapped. Prabhakar Rao misused the Chief Minister’s Office to carry out surveillance and has destroyed many lives,” said Sanjay, speaking to the media.