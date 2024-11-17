Resigning As SAD President, Sukhir Singh Badal May Now Join BJP: Cong State Chief Warring

Barnala: Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a dig at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal's resignation, saying he should have taken the move long ago and may now join the BJP.

Sunil Jakhar resigned from the post of state BJP president some days ago and now Badal has quit the SAD's top position. Warring said that Badal was earlier asked to resign but he did not do so at that time. Now, his resignation is meaningless, he added. "He (Badal) should have resigned when the core committee of his party asked him to quit. I think he may join the BJP soon," he said.

Warring further said earlier Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal supported the three agricultural laws implemented by the Centre in 2020 and when there was opposition, he resigned. "It is not clear as to what they want to prove by resigning when they are involved in the issue," he said.

Notably, leaders of various political parties are campaigning in favour of their respective candidates for the four Assembly bypolls that are scheduled to be held in Punjab on November 20.

Warring, who came to Barnala to campaign in support of Congress candidate Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was born in Barnala and Sangrur and will also die here. "It has been almost three years since AAP came to power in Punjab and in these years, Arvind Kejriwal has failed to take control over any area but now he is campaigning for the bye-election," he added.

The Congress chief also claimed that the common people have completely rejected AAP in the bypolls. The AAP government in Punjab has done no work in three years and Congress will win the upcoming bypolls with a huge margin, he said.