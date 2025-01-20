ETV Bharat / state

Former Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Manhas Passes Away In Jammu

BJP leader breathed his last after a prolonged illness. He will be cremated on Tuesday at 1 pm.

Shamsher Singh Manhas (X/@Shamsher_Manhas)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas on Monday breathed his last after a prolonged illness at his residence in the Paloura area of Jammu city. He was 65.

According to a BJP leader, Manhas was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, but when his condition deteriorated, his family members brought him back to Jammu, and he breathed his last around 2:00 pm today.

“He was suffering from a liver ailment and was also diabetic,” he said, adding the deceased leader would be cremated on Tuesday at 1 pm.

