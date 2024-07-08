Former Rajasthan MLA Amrita Meghwal Accuses Her In-Laws Of Assaulting Her; Latter Hit Back

Jalore: Former Rajasthan MLA Amrita Meghwal has accused her in-laws of assaulting her over dowry even as the latter have hit back at the ex-legislator accusing her of vandalising their house. The two sides have filed FIR and counter FIR into the allegations.

Jaswant Singh, Police Station Officer Kotwali said that ex-MLA of Jalore Amrita Meghwal has lodged a complaint in the Kotwali police station accusing her in-laws of assault. People from her in-laws' side have also lodged a complaint alleging assault, Singh said adding both the complaints are being investigated.

In her complaint, Amrita said her in-laws were harassing her and pressuring her to bring money from her parents. On visiting her home on Sunday, Shivlal, the uncle of her husband his son Kailash and her father-in-law along with others beat and abused her, she stated in her complaint.

But Shivlal, uncle of Amrita's husband said that Amrita along with two women were getting the lock of her in-laws' house broken with the help of two boys. “When we tried to stop them, Amrita beat them up,” Shivlal alleged. The in-laws have lodged a complaint against Amrita at the police station.

The purported CCTV footage related to the incident has also gone viral. In the purported CCTV footage, Amrita is seen beating her the uncle of her husband.

It can recalled that Amrita Meghwal was injured after some unknown miscreants attacked her car with stones in Rajasthan capital Jaipur in November 2021. The former MLA from Jalore was returning from Nahargarh Biological Park when the miscreants pelted stones at her car near the Transport Nagar flyover leaving her injured.