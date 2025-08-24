Former Rajasthan Minister, Son Slug It Out On Social Media Over Royal Family Property Dispute

Bharatpur: The long standing property dispute in the Bharatpur royal family in Rajasthan has once again come to the fore with former minister Vishvendra Singh and his son Anirudh claiming ownership over the historical Kothi Bandh Baretha palace.

In an elaborate post on Facebook, Vishvendra said that the property had been sold illegally “whereas in reality Kothi Bandh Baretha was my personal property and not the property of the royal family”. Singh accused his estranged wife Divya of forcibly making him sell the property adding she had bought a high-end plot in Delhi's Hauz Khas area some time back.

The former minister also accused his wife and son Anirudh of surreptitiously selling the valuables of his Moti Mahal palace in Bharatpur without his knowledge.

“Today I have to speak against my family. I have not entered the Moti Mahal premises since April 2021. Taking advantage of this, my wife and son have sold the priceless things of Moti Mahal, even the doors and windows, and have also changed the historical flag that was hoisted in Moti Mahal since the time of our ancestors,” he said. Singh said that he will soon fight the case in the High Court.

“...and in this panic these people are making baseless statements, and from the day I left Moti Mahal, the worship in the temples situated in the Mahal has also been stopped”. He further announced suspension of the public meetings for the time being.

Singh's son, Anirudh, on the other hand claimed ownership of the Kothi Bandh Baretha saying the palace was an ancestral property of the Bharatpur family.

“It was unlawfully sold without the authorisation of my mother and I whilst I was studying abroad. I will be challenging the sale of this property and others in court and seeking a stay on the same,” he wrote in a post on X.