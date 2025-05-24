Former Rajasthan CM Gehlot Asks Who Is America To Intervene In India-Pakistan Conflict

Jodhpur: Former CM of the state Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government should show courage and refute Trump's efforts to hold a ‘panchayat’ between India and Pakistan in the current scenario.

Ghelot took a dig at the state and central governments, saying America has been against India on every big occasion. In such a situation, the Indian government should show courage and refute Trump's efforts to hold a third-party role in mediation between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after his two-day Jodhpur visit, Gehlot said: “even when Goa and Sikkim got independence, America was not with us. Was America with us in the Kargil war? Who is it to hold a panchayat for us with Pakistan?” he asked.

The former CM came to Jodhpur on Friday, attended a private program at night. On Saturday morning, he left after meeting the Congress party workers at the Circuit House.

Gehlot observed that the Indian government should show courage and say that no third party can come between India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

Trump's ceasefire announcement was not refuted by Prime Minister Modi, the former chief minister said and went on to critically say: “PM Modi should treat him for brokering the peace.”

Modiji gets offended when Rahul Gandhi raises questions, Ghelot pointed out. PM Modi should explain why US President Trump declared a ceasefire?

Gehlot said during the party workers' meeting that after the Pahalgam incident, the whole country was united. Everyone had come in support of the government.

“PM Modi should have used this power of unanimity in the interest of the country. But now this unity is broken. People are being provoked. Tiranga Yatra is being taken out while it has no relation with the tricolour,” he said.

Ghelot also criticised the present Rajasthan government for the acute problem of electricity and water in the state: He reminded that the ruling party had made many claims, but what happened to water from Yamuna? The condition of drinking water is terrible, there are undeclared power cuts.

The former Rajasthan CM said management should be right for those working in NREGA. Working hours should be reduced because of the heat wave in the state.

Gehlot said that the ED's case against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi does not hold water. Congress started the National Herald newspaper in 1938. Attempts were being made to start the Newspaper again. This caused trouble to the Modi government, as they felt that if this newspaper started then Congress would express its views through the Paper.