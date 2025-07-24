Former Punjab Police Officer Sentenced To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment In 1993 Fake Encounter Case

Chandigarh: A CBI court in Mohali sentenced a former Punjab Police officer to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a 1993 fake encounter case of two police constables.

The court of special CBI Judge Baljinder Singh Sran also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Paramjit Singh, who was then the station house officer of Beas in Amritsar. Singh (67) retired as a superintendent of police. In its order on Wednesday, the court acquitted three other accused in the case - then Inspector Dharam Singh (77), former Assistant Sub-Inspector Kashmir Singh (69) and ex-ASI Darbara Singh (71).

Constables Surmukh Singh (26), and Sukhwinder Singh, (20), were abducted from their homes on April 18, 1993 and kept in illegal custody. Later, Majitha police declared them as 'unidentified terrorists killed in encounter'. Their bodies were cremated without identification.

On April 19, the constables' families were not allowed to meet them at Beas police station. Three days later, Majitha police claimed that they had killed two unidentified terrorists in an encounter at Lopoke and cremated their bodies as unclaimed.

A week later, an unnamed report was filed, falsely claiming that there was no clue to the identity of the deceased and no further investigation was needed. The CBI later proved that the encounter was fake. The agency said the victims were brutally killed, and police records and documents were forged to conceal the crime. CBI Special Judge Sran found Paramjit guilty of kidnapping and murdering the constables.