Former Punjab Minister Harmel Tohra Passes Away At 72

Patiala: Former Punjab minister Harmail Singh Tohra passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday evening. He was 77.

Tohra was the son-in-law of Akali stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra. His last rites will be performed at his native village Tohra on September 23.