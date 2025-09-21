ETV Bharat / state

Former Punjab Minister Harmel Tohra Passes Away At 72

Harmail Singh won from the Dakala Assembly constituency in 1997 and became the PWD minister in the Akali government.

File photo of Former Punjab Minister Harmel Tohra (X)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 21, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
Patiala: Former Punjab minister Harmail Singh Tohra passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday evening. He was 77.

Tohra was the son-in-law of Akali stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra. His last rites will be performed at his native village Tohra on September 23.

Tohra won from the Dakala Assembly constituency in 1997 and became the PWD minister in the Akali government. In 2016, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party but he returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2019.

