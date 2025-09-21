Former Punjab Minister Harmel Tohra Passes Away At 72
Harmail Singh won from the Dakala Assembly constituency in 1997 and became the PWD minister in the Akali government.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST
Patiala: Former Punjab minister Harmail Singh Tohra passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday evening. He was 77.
Tohra was the son-in-law of Akali stalwart late Gurcharan Singh Tohra. His last rites will be performed at his native village Tohra on September 23.
Deeply saddened by the demise of S. Harmel Singh Tohra Ji, former Punjab Minister and son-in-law of Panth Rattan Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Ji. 🙏— Parminder Singh Brar (@PSBrarOfficial) September 21, 2025
Met both his sons HarinderPal Singh ji and Karamveer Singh Ji at Fortis in this hour of grief. May Waheguru grant eternal peace… pic.twitter.com/Tgf3VfId54
Tohra won from the Dakala Assembly constituency in 1997 and became the PWD minister in the Akali government. In 2016, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party but he returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2019.
