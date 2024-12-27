Residents Of Varanasi Fondly Remember The Gentle And Simple Manmohan Singh

Varanasi: Saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, people of Varanasi fondly remember his visit to the city.

First PM to participate in Ganga Arati

Singh visited Varanasi twice. During his two-day visit to the city on March 14 and 15, 2008, he attended the 90th convocation of Banaras Hindu University. He also participated in the famous Ganga Aarti of Kashi, the first Prime Minister to do so, and had darshan pujan with his wife at the Vishwanath Temple. Singh bowed to Maa Ganga as Prof Chandramouli Upadhyay and Shridhar Pandey worshipped the holy river for 40 minutes. He was welcomed to the Ganga ghat by founder president of Ganga Seva Nidhi Pt Late Satendra Mishra and founder member Indu Shekhar Sharma. He had also met weavers and Muslim religious leaders in the city. The weavers handed him over a letter seeking benefits of government schemes.

Known for his simplicity

Former district president of Congress Prajanath Sharma said Singh led a simple life and used to touch everyone's heart with his simplicity. He said Singh and the then Congress president visited the city after the serial bomb blasts at Varanasi Cantonment and Sankat Mochan Temple. Both of them inspected the spots and instructed officials concerned to ensure relief for the victims.

Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. Leaders across the political spectrum paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him for his integrity, intellect, and transformative policies.

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh became one of India’s longest-serving Prime Ministers for 10 years and leader of the Congress Party in the Parliament's Upper House, earning a reputation as a man of great personal integrity. Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post of Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi, who succeeded Singh in 2014, called him one of India’s “most distinguished leaders” who rose from humble origins and left “a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.” “As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” Modi said in a post on the social platform X. He called Singh’s interventions in Parliament as a lawmaker “insightful” and said “his wisdom and humility were always visible.”