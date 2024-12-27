ETV Bharat / state

Manmohan Singh's Niece Says He Was Known Across The World And Was A 'Gem Of A Person'

Ludhiana: With the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a country has lost a diamond, said his niece Gurmeet Kaur.

Kaur said Singh had a deep connection with Ludhiana as along with her Singh's sister and nephews reside in the city. Kaur said since the demise of the former Prime Minister, she has been flooded with messages from her family and well wishers. She said Singh was instrumental in ushering in economic reforms in India. "During his tenure as the Prime Minister, he took several decisions that had a positive impact on people," she said, adding Singh was an known across the globe and was a 'gem of a person'.

Kaur said Singh used to worry about her and her siblings' education and encouraged everyone to teach. She said Singh was dedicated to his work and worked hard for welfare of people. "There would be no other like Manmohan Singh", Kaur said Singh was a workaholic and used to be immersed in work at his office.

The former Prime Minister, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Leaders across the political spectrum paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him for his integrity, intellect, and transformative policies. A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh became one of India’s longest-serving Prime Ministers for 10 years and leader of the Congress Party in the Parliament's Upper House, earning a reputation as a man of great personal integrity. Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post of Prime Minister.