Former PM HD Deve Gowda Admitted to Hospital for 'Routine Checks'

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

According to family sources, JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda was suffering from fever and cough for the last few days. Gowda himself tweeted that he is undergoing 'routine checks' at the hospital.

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following high fever this afternoon. He, however, took to his X handle to inform that he is hospitalised for 'routine checks'.

"I learn that some exaggerated reports are appearing on news channels with regard to my health. I wish to clarify that I am in the hospital for only routine checks. I’ll be back home soon. There is no cause for any worry," Gowda tweeted.

The 90-year-old national president of the Janata Dal (Secular) has been suffering from knee problem and age-related ailments for a long time. Although the exact reason for Gowda's hospitalisation is not known, family sources said he had been suffering from fever and sore throat for the last few days.

Last three days, he was treated with cough suppressants at home and is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days, sources said.

Gowda's doctor has instructed him to stay in the hospital where he is being treated with antibiotics. Hospital sources said that Gowda is recovering and there is nothing to panic about. His health condition is being monitored by a team of doctors.

Gowda had been admitted to hospital last year as well for routine health checkup. In January, he had said that he would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections due to age. A few days back, he had said that JD(S) and its ally BJP will contest all 28 Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka together.

