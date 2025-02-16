Former Pataudi MLA Rambir Singh Resigns From Congress

Gurugram: Former Pataudi MLA Rambir Singh resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Saturday, announcing that he would contest the Municipal Council elections as an independent candidate.

Singh, the former chairman of the Haryana Education Board, accused the Congress party of nepotism during his resignation announcement at a press conference held at his residence in Pataudi.

The former MLA claimed that there was no possibility of Congress returning to power in the country or the state in the next ten years.

Saying he would contest the Municipal Council elections as an independent candidate, Singh stated that, as a local, he was well-acquainted with the area's problems and could execute development work more effectively than other candidates.

He further described Nayab Singh Saini as a good chief minister. Singh said that there was extreme factionalism within the Congress and alleged that MP Deependra Hooda had caused the biggest loss to the party.

"He kept deceiving all the ticket candidates in the assembly elections. First, the name of the son-in-law of the state Congress president was put forward. Then, he replaced the local candidate and gave the ticket to a daughter-in-law from Bihar. Due to these reasons, Congress suffered a defeat in Pataudi. Now, the niece of the state Congress president is being given a ticket in the council elections as well," the former MLA said.