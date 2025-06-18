Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Undergo Treatment At Mumbai Hospital For Cervical Arthritis

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik will soon be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for treatment of cervical arthritis.

Naveen Patnaik's personal doctor Ramakant Panda is reportedly coordinating with the Mumbai-based hospital.

On Wednesday, 78-year-old Patnaik himself shared this through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing his gratitude to Lord Jagannath and seeking the blessings of people of Odisha.

"As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you," the former chief minister said in the post.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed concerns over Patnaik's health condition. "Concerned to know about the ailment of Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik. I pray to Lord Jagannath that his treatment process is completed smoothly and wish him a speedy recovery and good health."

An official order released by the Biju Janata Dal president mentioned, "As I will be undergoing procedure for cervical arthritis in Mumbai, the day-to-day affairs of BJD will be handled by the Political Affairs Committee during my absence. Also, party's senior vice-president Debi Mishra will coordinate activities and programmes between different wings of the party.

Patnaik has been suffering from cervical arthritis for quite some time, sources close to him have confirmed. The condition, which affects the spine, has led to symptoms like hand tremors and restlessness, the signs that were visible during the poll campaign in 2024.

People close to Naveen say that he has been quietly undergoing treatment and even travelled to Delhi and Kerala for medical care. It is believed he had gone for further treatment after the last session of the state assembly.

What Is Cervical Arthritis?

Cervical arthritis, also known as cervical spondylosis, affects the bones and joints in the neck. As these joints wear down with age or strain, it can lead to pain, stiffness, and even trembling in the hands or difficulty with body movement. The condition is usually managed with medicines, physiotherapy, or, in serious cases, surgery.

Doctors say treatment at specialised centres like the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai can help manage the symptoms better. The hospital is known for its advanced facilities and expert medical team.