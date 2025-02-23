Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Slams BJP Govt, Says It Is Taking State Backwards

Bhubaneswar: Former Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik came down on the BJP government stating it is taking the state backwards by indulging in futile exercises like changing names of existing schemes.

Taking to X, Patnaik said, "Congratulations to the BJP Government on presenting a new budget. The double engine BJP government, which was supposed to take Odisha forward seems to be now going in reverse direction. Odisha which was known for transformation earlier is now known only for changing name and colour". He said during BJD government, Odisha always remained a high growth state. "It helped millions escape poverty - a fact noted by many central institutions. But the double engine government has brought down the growth rate from 10 per cent to 8 per cent this year," he said. The BJD supremo said in real terms, the budget has shrunk compared to last year. "When we take into account the inflation, the budget increase from 2.77 lakh crores to 2.90 lakh crores represents a smaller real number compared to the last budget. This indicates that the government has no idea about how to expand the revenue base of the state," he said.

Patnaik further said under the double engine government, the open market loan burden of Odisha has risen beyond 46,000 crores this year. The per-capita loan burden is growing every year. This will be a drain on the state’s finances and leave little money for development and welfare schemes, he said. Patnaik said the BJP had formed the government in Odisha by promising people that a double engine government will bring in double benefits. "But it turned out to be a double misery. The funding from Central Government in the form of grant-in-aid has not increased from previous years," he said.

The former Chief Minister said the BJP government should thank its predecessor, the BJD Government for the robust fiscal health it received as a legacy. "It is able to at least earmark funds for development projects without depending on handouts from Central Government which is evident from the fact that more than half of the budget is supported by Odisha’s own tax revenue that is state’s own tax, state’s own non-tax and shared tax," he stated.

Patnaik further said, this year’s budget has mentioned about Comprehensive City Road Decongestion Plan and plan to decongest traffic in Bhubaneswar. "But the double engine government has reduced the allocation for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project. How does renaming 'Skilled in Odisha' to 'Skilled for the World' help the youth of Odisha? Rather, it is an admission of the fact that the Government cannot create enough jobs in Odisha itself," he said. The BJD chief said Mission Shakti members of the state are sitting on protest pressing for their genuine demands. "The BJP Government has promised 25 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' by the year 2027. I had demanded to submit the list of 'Lakhpati Didis' during my last speech on the budget. Instead of sharing the list in the House, the allocation for Mission Shakti has been reduced," he rued.