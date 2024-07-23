ETV Bharat / state

Former National Level Boxer Found Dead Inside Bathroom Of His House In Uttar Pradesh; Heart Attack Suspected

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The body of a former national level boxer was found lying in the bathroom of his house on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, officials said.

ACP Chakeri Dilip Singh said that on Monday afternoon, the policemen of Chakeri police station of the city suddenly received a call from an American number and the caller, Chakeri resident Sangeeta Gupta, told police that she has been calling her husband Subodh Gupta for two days continuously, but the call is not being received.

Sangeeta told the policemen to reach her house and see what is the reason that her husband is not picking up the phone. Acting on the distress call, when the Chakeri policemen reached Sangeeta Gupta's house, the gate was closed. When the policemen went inside, the body of Sangeeta's husband Dr. Subodh Gupta was lying in the bathroom, the police officer said. The cause of the death was not immediately known while police have initiated a probe into the incident.

Sangeeta told police that she had come to America a few days ago to visit her son Utkarsh, who is a software engineer. She had talked to her husband Subodh Gupta three days ago, but he did not pick up calls for two days.