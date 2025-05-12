Maharashtra: Former MP Navneet Rana Allegedly Receives Death Threats From Pakistan

Amaravati: Navneet Rana, a BJP leader from Maharashtra and former Member of Parliament (MP) from Amaravati, has allegedly received death threats originating from Pakistan. Rana, currently in Mumbai, received these calls on Sunday midnight from various Pakistani mobile numbers, she said in a media statement.

The callers referenced 'Operation Sindoor' and referred to Rana as a 'Hindu lioness' before allegedly threatening to kill her. The callers purportedly stated that “neither vermilion (sindoor) will remain nor will anyone apply vermilion.”"

The former MP complained that a Pakistan caller said, "Thu hindu sherani aahe ani aata tula aamhi kahi divsat sampvun takiyamule sindoor rahnaar naahi ani sindoor lavanaari pan uranaar naahi (You are a Hindi lioness and we will you in a few days, so that sindoor will not remain)."

The alleged threat from Pakistan has reportedly prompted the involvement of central security agencies to investigate the matter. Following the threats, Navneet Rana went to the Khar police station in Mumbai to file a complaint. She said that the process of registering the complaint is underway and that further details would be provided later. At the police station, Rana was accompanied by her husband, Ravi Rana.

Navneet Rana has reportedly received death threats in the past, including one via a letter from Hyderabad a few months ago. Due to perceived threats to her life, the central government has provided her with Y category security. The security consists of 8 to 11 personnel, including two personal security officers (PSOs) and a couple of commandos.