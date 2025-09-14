ETV Bharat / state

Former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee's Son Dies In Road Accident In Jalandhar, Punjab CM Expresses Grief

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee's son was killed in a four-vehicle collision in Punjab's Jalandhar district on late on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place near Mata Rani Chowk in Model Town when Richie Kaypee (36) was travelling in his Toyota Fortuner. A speeding Hyundai Creta, coming from the opposite direction hit two vehicles and then Richie's car. The impact was so severe that Richie sustained a broken neck bone and severe head injuries. The passengers of the other vehicles were rescued but Richie could not be saved.

He was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said a relative.

Senior leaders from various political parties and social workers have extended their condolences and expressed solidarity with the family in this difficult time.