Former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee's Son Dies In Road Accident In Jalandhar, Punjab CM Expresses Grief

Leaders from various political parties and social workers extended their condolences over Richie Kaypee's death and expressed solidarity with the family.

Richie Kaypee, son of Mohinder Singh Kaypee (Sukhbir Singh Badal's X handle)
Published : September 14, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee's son was killed in a four-vehicle collision in Punjab's Jalandhar district on late on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place near Mata Rani Chowk in Model Town when Richie Kaypee (36) was travelling in his Toyota Fortuner. A speeding Hyundai Creta, coming from the opposite direction hit two vehicles and then Richie's car. The impact was so severe that Richie sustained a broken neck bone and severe head injuries. The passengers of the other vehicles were rescued but Richie could not be saved.

He was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said a relative.

Senior leaders from various political parties and social workers have extended their condolences and expressed solidarity with the family in this difficult time.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss.

"Received the news of death of Richie Kaypee, son of senior Akali leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Jalandhar, in a road accident. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family in this sad moment. Pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in his feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense loss," Mann posted.

Expressing his grief over the accident, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on his X handle, "Hearing the news of the untimely demise of Richie Kaypee, the young son of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Jalandhar, in a road accident has caused immense sorrow. May Guru Sahib grant residence to the departed soul at His feet and bestow strength upon the family to bear this unbearable loss".

