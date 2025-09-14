Former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee's Son Dies In Road Accident In Jalandhar, Punjab CM Expresses Grief
Leaders from various political parties and social workers extended their condolences over Richie Kaypee's death and expressed solidarity with the family.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee's son was killed in a four-vehicle collision in Punjab's Jalandhar district on late on Saturday.
According to police, the accident took place near Mata Rani Chowk in Model Town when Richie Kaypee (36) was travelling in his Toyota Fortuner. A speeding Hyundai Creta, coming from the opposite direction hit two vehicles and then Richie's car. The impact was so severe that Richie sustained a broken neck bone and severe head injuries. The passengers of the other vehicles were rescued but Richie could not be saved.
He was taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said a relative.
Senior leaders from various political parties and social workers have extended their condolences and expressed solidarity with the family in this difficult time.
Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss.
ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਆਗੂ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਬਕਾ ਸੰਸਦ ਮੈਂਬਰ ਸ. ਮਹਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਕੇਪੀ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪੁੱਤਰ ਰਿੱਚੀ ਕੇਪੀ ਦੀ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਮਿਲੀ। ਦੁਖਦਾਈ ਘੜੀ ‘ਚ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਦਿਲੋਂ ਹਮਦਰਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਗਟ ਕਰਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਅੱਗੇ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਵਿਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ‘ਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਦੇਣ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 14, 2025
"Received the news of death of Richie Kaypee, son of senior Akali leader and former MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Jalandhar, in a road accident. We express our heartfelt condolences to the family in this sad moment. Pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in his feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense loss," Mann posted.
ਜਲੰਧਰ ਤੋਂ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਦੇ ਆਗੂ ਮਹਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਕੇਪੀ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਬੇਟੇ ਰਿਚੀ ਕੇਪੀ ਦੀ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਕਾਲ ਚਲਾਣਾ ਕਰ ਜਾਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ। ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਵਿੱਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ ਅਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਅਸਹਿ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ ਬਖਸ਼ਣ। pic.twitter.com/4fhtgbzhsN— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 14, 2025
Expressing his grief over the accident, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted on his X handle, "Hearing the news of the untimely demise of Richie Kaypee, the young son of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee from Jalandhar, in a road accident has caused immense sorrow. May Guru Sahib grant residence to the departed soul at His feet and bestow strength upon the family to bear this unbearable loss".
Also Read