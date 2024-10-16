ETV Bharat / state

Former MP Jaya Prada Acquitted In Code Of Conduct Violation Case

A special MP-MLA court in Rampur acquitted former MP Jaya Prada in a code of conduct violation case.

author img

By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

Former MP Jaya Prada Acquitted In Code Of Conduct Violation Case
File photo of Former MP Jaya Prada (ANI)

Rampur: A special MP-MLA court in Rampur acquitted former MP Jaya Prada on Wednesday in a 2019 case of code of conduct violation. Her lawyer Arun Prakash Saxena told reporters that the case was registered against the former MP from Rampur in the Swar police station of the district when she was contesting the Lok Sabha election from the seat.

It was alleged that despite the election code of conduct being in force, Jaya Prada organised a public meeting in Noorpur village without permission and inaugurated a road. She was contesting from Rampur Lok Sabha seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket at that time.

Special MP-MLA Court Judge Shobhit Bansal acquitted Jaya Prada for lack of evidence, Saxena said. The actor-turned-politician expressed happiness over the court's decision.

"Some people are hatching conspiracies to stop me from coming to Rampur but Rampur is my second home and I will keep coming again and again," she told reporters.

She said she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Rampur. On speculation about contesting the by-election from the Kundarki assembly seat of Sambhal district, she said that only the top leaders of the party will decide about it.

Rampur: A special MP-MLA court in Rampur acquitted former MP Jaya Prada on Wednesday in a 2019 case of code of conduct violation. Her lawyer Arun Prakash Saxena told reporters that the case was registered against the former MP from Rampur in the Swar police station of the district when she was contesting the Lok Sabha election from the seat.

It was alleged that despite the election code of conduct being in force, Jaya Prada organised a public meeting in Noorpur village without permission and inaugurated a road. She was contesting from Rampur Lok Sabha seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket at that time.

Special MP-MLA Court Judge Shobhit Bansal acquitted Jaya Prada for lack of evidence, Saxena said. The actor-turned-politician expressed happiness over the court's decision.

"Some people are hatching conspiracies to stop me from coming to Rampur but Rampur is my second home and I will keep coming again and again," she told reporters.

She said she would contest the next Lok Sabha elections from Rampur. On speculation about contesting the by-election from the Kundarki assembly seat of Sambhal district, she said that only the top leaders of the party will decide about it.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FORMER MP JAYA PRADAJAYA PRADA ACQUITTEDCODE OF CONDUCT VIOLATION CASEJAYA PRADA ACQUITTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.