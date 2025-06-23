Former MP D K Suresh Appears Before ED In Fraud Case Against Woman

Bengaluru: Former MP D K Suresh on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case against a woman who is alleged to have cheated a number of people, official sources said on Monday. The federal probe agency arrested the woman, Aishwarya Gowda (33), in April following searches against her, Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni and some others.

The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity with various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash and bank deposits. She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh, who is Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother, and claimed to be his sister.

There are at least three cheating cases registered at Chandra Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar police stations in Bengaluru against Gowda, her husband Harish K N and some others. "The ED issued a notice asking me to appear before the investigation officer at 11 am. So, accordingly, I am reaching there. They had sought some information. So, today I am meeting the ED officers with my lawyer," Suresh told reporters prior to appearing before the ED.

He said this case was unrelated to him. "I am unable to understand why the notice was served to me. I was the one who had lodged a complaint with the police commissioner against the woman who had orally said that she is my sister. I have no connection with the cheating case," Suresh said.

He added that he would get to know the facts after appearing before the Investigation Officer. The former MP said he will give his full cooperation to the investigation in the case. Commenting on the summons, Deputy CM Shivakumar said his family is always ready to face the ED and recalled the central probe agency had earlier filed cases against him.

"The ED had filed a case against me. What happened finally? No one came to our rescue. Only the court saved us," Shivakumar said. He was referring to the previous money laundering cases against him.

He said his brother had been summoned because someone had given a statement. People of the constituency can come and meet their public representative. "He (Suresh) is ready to cooperate and answer all the questions pertaining to the matter," the Deputy CM said.