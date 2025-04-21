Jharkhand: Former MLA Narayan Das Wants A Dalit Leader To Be Made BJP State President

Ranchi: The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is abuzz with speculation on the appointment of the new state unit president in place of Babulal Marandi. Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Narayan Das, who is an SC leader, has raised a new issue in the state politics by demanding that a Dalit leader be made the state president of BJP.

Former MLA Narayan Das, who has been a two-time BJP MLA from Deoghar assembly seat, said that BJP has been getting the support and cooperation of the Dalit population in Jharkhand. He said that the Ravidas community votes for the BJP, which is why the party leadership will have to consider giving the command of the state to the Dalit community.

Despite losing the Deoghar assembly seat in 2024, the number of votes Narayan Das has consistently received makes it clear that the support and cooperation of the Dalits of the state and especially the Ravidas community has been with the BJP.

BJP's state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Verma, on the demand of handing over the command of the state BJP to a Dalit leader, said that in our party no decision is taken on the basis of caste, religion or class. We take any decision on the basis of merit, he said.

It is worth noting that it has been 25 years since Jharkhand state was separated from Bihar. In these 25 years, the command of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party was given to many tribal, OBC and upper caste leaders from time to time. But till now no Dalit leader has been given the reins of the state BJP. In such a situation, the former BJP MLA has sparked a new political issue by raising a new demand to make a Dalit leader the party state unit president.