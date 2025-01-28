No Special Privileges For Champion In Haridwar Jail; Shares Barrack With Other Inmates

Haridwar: Former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, locked in a legal battle with Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, officials said. Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court granted bail to Umesh Kumar, offering him relief in the ongoing case.

Haridwar Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya shared details of Champion’s first day in jail. Following standard protocol, he underwent a medical check-up and was assigned to Barrack No. 6, where he is lodged with other inmates. During the check-up, doctors noted throat discomfort, for which medication was provided.

According to reports, Champion had a difficult night of sleep, tossing and turning and having trouble falling asleep. According to sources from the jail, he woke up early in the morning, did his usual exercise, and then asked the jail authorities for a newspaper.

“Champion is being treated like any other prisoner,” the jail officials said. “For breakfast, he is given porridge, and for dinner, he is given a simple meal of rotis, vegetables, and lentils,” they added. According to the jail sources he was seen lounging in the sun with the other captives by the time the sun came up. Officials also stated that Champion has not made any particular requests up to this point.

This event is the most recent episode in the ongoing conflict between the two leaders, with Champion now adapting to life in prison while legal proceedings continue.