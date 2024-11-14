ETV Bharat / state

Former MLA Held In Lagacharla Attack, Accused Of Conspiring To Destabilise Govt

Hyderabad: The political atmosphere in Telangana has intensified following the arrest of former Kodangal MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patnam Narender Reddy in connection with an attack on officials in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Vikarabad district.

Police reports have also indicated that Reddy allegedly orchestrated the attack as part of a conspiracy to destabilise the state government under instructions from party’s executive president, KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Narender Reddy was taken into custody on Wednesday morning from his residence in Hyderabad. After which, he was transported to the Parigi CI office, where a police team led by Hyderabad Multizone-2 IG Satyanarayana conducted a thorough investigation until 1:40 p.m.

Along with Reddy, police arrested four individuals, Bogimoni Mahesh, Begari Vishal, Neereti Sailu and Neereti Ramesh. All were produced before Kodangal First Class Magistrate Court and sent to a 14-day remand. Following a medical examination, Reddy was transferred to Charlapalli Jail.

Ex MLA accused of conspiring to destabilise government

As per the remand report, Reddy’s associate, Bogamoni Suresh, had been instructed to incite others as part of a scheme allegedly devised under KTR's direction. The report revealed that between September 1 and the day of the attack, Reddy and Suresh had communicated 84 times, with 34 calls exchanged within just one week from September 2 to 9. Investigators have concluded that Reddy played a significant role in financing and morally supporting the attack, aimed at destabilising the administration.