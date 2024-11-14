Former MLA Held In Lagacharla Attack, Accused Of Conspiring To Destabilise Govt

Hyderabad: The political atmosphere in Telangana has intensified following the arrest of former Kodangal MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patnam Narender Reddy in connection with an attack on officials in Lagacharla village of Dudyala mandal in Vikarabad district.
Police reports have also indicated that Reddy allegedly orchestrated the attack as part of a conspiracy to destabilise the state government under instructions from party’s executive president, KT Rama Rao (KTR).
Narender Reddy was taken into custody on Wednesday morning from his residence in Hyderabad. After which, he was transported to the Parigi CI office, where a police team led by Hyderabad Multizone-2 IG Satyanarayana conducted a thorough investigation until 1:40 p.m.
Along with Reddy, police arrested four individuals, Bogimoni Mahesh, Begari Vishal, Neereti Sailu and Neereti Ramesh. All were produced before Kodangal First Class Magistrate Court and sent to a 14-day remand. Following a medical examination, Reddy was transferred to Charlapalli Jail.
Ex MLA accused of conspiring to destabilise government
As per the remand report, Reddy’s associate, Bogamoni Suresh, had been instructed to incite others as part of a scheme allegedly devised under KTR's direction. The report revealed that between September 1 and the day of the attack, Reddy and Suresh had communicated 84 times, with 34 calls exchanged within just one week from September 2 to 9. Investigators have concluded that Reddy played a significant role in financing and morally supporting the attack, aimed at destabilising the administration.
The report further claimed that Reddy provided financial resources to mobilise farmers from several villages, including Hakimpet, Polepalli, Rotibandathanda, Pulicherla Thanda, and Lagacharla, to act against officials. Suresh has been accused of encouraging villagers to attack officials conducting surveys or opinion polls, with assurances of support from high-ranking party leaders. The report indicated that the assaulters intended to harm the officials, who fortunately escaped with minor injuries.
While being transported to court, Reddy attempted to address the media, claiming his innocence and alleging that he was being implicated in the Lagacharla attack. In a related incident, a cameraman of a television channel was reportedly detained and had his footage erased after filming Reddy’s court appearance.
Ex-MLA was key conspirator: IG Satyanarayana
Addressing a press conference at Vikarabad Collector’s office, Hyderabad Multizone-2 IG Satyanarayana, who was accompanied by Vikarabad SP Narayana Reddy, said evidence suggests that Reddy was a key conspirator in the attack. Preliminary findings indicate that out of 42 identified participants, 19 were landless farmers and some assaulters were reportedly provided alcohol and money to create violence.
The IG said that the arrests were made after verifying involvement of the participants. He noted that many of the participants were aggrieved farmers facing land losses, and police teams are actively searching for additional suspects, who are still at large.
