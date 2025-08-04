ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Former Minister Sikander Singh Maluka Falls Ill During Protest Against Land Pooling Policy

A large number of SAD workers from various assembly constituencies of Bathinda district participated in the protest

Bathinda: Former Minister Sikander Singh Maluka Falls Ill During Protest Against Land Pooling Policy
Former Minister Sikander Singh Maluka falls ill while addressing media (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

Bathinda: Former Punjab Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikander Singh Maluka fell ill while protesting against the Punjab government’s land pooling policy in Bathinda on Monday.

Maluka began experiencing health complications while addressing the media. He was rushed to a private hospital in Bathinda, where doctors examined him and later discharged him.

The protest was held at the Mini Secretariat in Bathinda. A large number of SAD workers from various assembly constituencies of Bathinda district participated. During the gathering, a resolution was passed under the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, declaring that not even an inch of land would be handed over to the government.

The protest was specifically against the acquisition of around 884 acres of land under the land pooling policy in the villages of Naruana, Jodhpur Ramana, and Patti Jhutti Ke in Bathinda.

Sukhbir Badal brought residents of the affected villages to the forefront and urged them to resist the policy. He appealed to villagers to pass resolutions and put up boards barring the entry of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members into their villages.

Sukhbir Badal said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is now himself moving towards luxury, due to which Punjab has reached the brink of ruin."

"The situation in the state is bad, corruption is increasing everywhere, gangsters are in power, there is panic among traders due to looting, but the Chief Minister is not paying any attention to this. Arvind Kejriwal's team has been rejected from Delhi, due to which they are now busy looting Punjab," he said.

"After the formation of the SAD government, a law will be brought that no outsider will be given a job in Punjab, and no outsider will be able to buy land in Punjab. Apart from this, incentives will be given to industrialists in Punjab, but a condition will be kept that the first 80 per cent of the jobs will be given to the youth of Punjab," Badal added.

The Punjab government had initially launched the land pooling scheme in Ludhiana, which it now plans to expand across the state. Officials claim that the policy is based on farmers’ voluntary participation and is not a method of forced land acquisition. According to the scheme, for each acre surrendered, a farmer would receive 1000 square meters of residential land and around 200 square meters of commercial land. Until the land is urbanised or colonies are constructed, farmers will receive annual compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre from the developer.

One acre of land equals approximately 4,840 square meters.

SHIROMANI AKALI DALPUNJABLAND POOLING SCHEMEPROTESTSIKANDER SINGH MALUKA

